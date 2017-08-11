Six games for Ezekiel Elliott?

Posted by Mike Florio on August 11, 2017, 10:04 AM EDT
AP

While reeling from the Ray Rice debacle and off-field incidents involving Adrian Peterson and Greg Hardy, the NFL introduced a new Personal Conduct Policy that creates a baseline suspension of six games for an incident of domestic violence. That number can go up and, as we saw last year with the Josh Brown suspension, down.

With Elliott, some are suggesting that he’ll get six games.

There’s plenty of chatter in the media about a six-game suspension. Ross Tucker of SiriusXM NFL Radio tweeted this morning that, after saying on the air that he anticipates a one-to-four-game suspension, a “good source” (not to be confused with his bad sources) texted, “Don’t rule out six.”

Here’s a possibility: A six-game suspension that is later reduced on appeal to four games. Here’s another possibility: A six-game suspension that could be reduced to four with good behavior.

The latter approach is what the league used seven years ago when suspending Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who like Elliott had never been arrested or charged with any crime. Roethlisberger, unlike Elliott, had multiple incidents. But that changed with the Ray Rice case, which caused the NFL to shift the focus of the Personal Conduct Policy from recidivists to first-time offenders who engage in certain types of misconduct.

However it plays out, it could play out at any time.

39 responses to "Six games for Ezekiel Elliott?"

  2. it will be 4 games…anything over that would be insane. hes not on the ray rice/greg hardy level by any means

  3. Nothing says INTEGRITY like discipline based on knee jerk reaction and public opinion instead of the Personal Conduct Policy…..Fire Goodell now and restore the NFL to it’s once great stature

  4. I don’t know Mike why don’t you just keep quiet until the official disaplenary action is handed down then report it ??

  5. Ben Roethlisberger, Ray Rice, Ezekiel Elliott. The difference? Like night vs. day……..Ray Rice deserved what he got. But if Big Ben got nothing, then the SAME should apply for ‘Zeke.

  7. I don’t think there is anything the NFL can do in this situation that will be “the right move.” There are strong opinions on both sides, and there will be a lot of complaining no matter what happens.

  10. Coincidence that Goodell was in Foxboro last night? Was he trying to explain the different suspensions of Elliott and Brady to Robert Kraft to prevent an owner war? Did Jerry Jones manage to tilt the scales in favor of Elliott such that Kraft and New England fans would scream discrimination? This has all the hallmarks of Goodell trying to quell owner outrage or perhaps seeking support to counter the Cowboys’ fury. Gonna be a fun weekend after the announcement (assuming it comes at 4 PM EDT today). Goodell might be running our of supporters.

  11. That’s a load of BS

    Mara as chairman of Council Executive Committee & a rabid Giants fan handling the investigation?

    Might as well hire a couple foxes to guard the hen house.

  13. This isn’t about opinions. It’s about facts. The fact is the NFL has nothing on Zeke so they are going to try and spin it much like they did with Brady and suspend him 4 games for “destroying evidence”. That is Rodger’s new loop hold to pass disciplinary action when he has no other evidence to place it on.

  14. @ eazeback says:

    it will be 4 games…anything over that would be insane. he’s not on the ray rice/greg hardy level by any means
    How do you know he’s not? If he’s willing to pull down a woman’s shirt in broad daylight, in public, what’s he like behind closed doors? He probably should have gave her some walking money and been done with it. If he destroyed evidence as reported, then he will certainly get 4 games minimum.

  15. If a suspension comes down then you can be sure that Elliott will appeal and if fact word is his attorneys are going to take it directly to court for several reasons that they believe can be done to sidestep the CBA. If Goodell and the NFL were smart (and they aren’t) they would take the heat and say it is done. There can be and will be big ramifications on the CBA, the NFL, and basically denying what the police have said.

  17. elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
    I don’t know Mike why don’t you just keep quiet until the official disaplenary action is handed down then report it ??
    Can’t. In this day and age if you’re not first on a story you’re last even if it ends up being bunk. Click-bait. Let’s say the suspension comes down at 4:30 this afternoon, there will be two more stories about it before then just to keep the suspense mounting so we all keep checking PFT throughout the day.

    From the quick glance of the headlines we haven’t had a Tebow or Kaep story yet today, give them time.

  18. I find it hard to believe they would suspend a guy who wasn’t even charged with something – there are guys with unlicensed firearms and driving drunk getting less time.

    If the whole point is to make the NFL look better dragging this out over a year was probably the worst way to accomplish that.

  19. If its 6 games I am going to punch a Giants fan in the face. It was clear he did not abuse this girl, and there are texts from her saying she would lie and make him look bad. If he were a Giant he’d get a bonus not a suspension. Scumbag Mara and his puppet commish strike again.

  21. Let’s put things in perspective. Brady got 4 games because the gang-that-couldn’t-shoot-straight didn’t understand basic science. As penalty for assaulting a woman, Goodell may just order Elliott to have his leg amputated.

  22. Josh Brown (Giants player)…..Beats wife, gets arrested….originally 6 games, dropped to 1 game suspension.

    Trumaine Brock…..arrested for felony domestic violence, charges dropped…no suspension, no investigation….free to sign with any team he wants.

    Ezekiel Elliott…..never arrested, never charged….DA refused to prosecute….accuser lied to police, accuser tried to coerce witness to lie to police……Speculation that he gets 6 game suspension????????

    Heck…Josh Brown beat his wife on multiple occasions and was ARRESTED and admitted to it…..he only got ONE game. The ONLY thing on Elliott in this case was an accusation that has been proven to be largely made up to “ruin his career” as she put it. So how do you justify giving Elliott ANY suspension, much less anything more than what the Giants player got last year?

  23. Madddpgg365 – Stop talking. Ben got 6 games, later reduced to 4. So using your logic, Zeke should get the same.

  24. Clintonite – 2 things strike me. 1) It’s ironic that someone w/ Clinton in their name is crying that there is no wrongdoing. 2) Zeke also allegedly destroyed evidence. Shhh.

  25. Or… they suspend elliott, jerry laughs after fuming and sues the league or bankrolls a lawsuit from elliott. Jones won’t play nice like kraft. He knows (rightfully) that the whole “greater good” crap only flies with owners when it’s not their player. Jones is the most powerful owner in the nfl (fact, not asking of you like it). If goodell values his job he will fine him, no suspension.

  26. Of course he will get 6 games. He’s African-American. If you were white Roger Goodell would’ve covered up for him and wouldn’t have even bothered with much of an investigation.

  27. straighcashhomey says:
    August 11, 2017 at 10:25 am
    well, cowboy fans wanted the hammer on Brady, so full circle. Ironic?
    Florio called this one by warning others not to be so happy that the owners collectively went after Brady (nobody believes Goodell just acted on his own) because your guy is NEXT . . . . unless your last name is Mara.

  28. So, basically a NFL player can get suspended with just an accusation, but no actual criminal act. This is a he said vs she said type of case, yet the District attorney didn’t seek any criminal charges. So, the NFL sides with the alleged victim even though there may be no corroborating evidence. Guaranteed, that you will see more and more players being accused of this just because someone will want to get back at them for breaking up with them or something.

  29. eazeback says:

    August 11, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Really!!!!!domestic violence is domestic violence, there is no degree. Its wrong to put your hands on a woman period!! I guess you have no females in your life!!!

  30. Ben Roethlisberger, Ray Rice, Ezekiel Elliott. The difference? Like night vs. day……..Ray Rice deserved what he got. But if Big Ben got nothing, then the SAME should apply for ‘Zeke.
    Roethlisberger got 6 games.. reduced to 4 after ‘behavioral evaluation’

  33. patsnewf says:
    August 11, 2017 at 10:53 am
    eazeback says:

    August 11, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Really!!!!!domestic violence is domestic violence, there is no degree. Its wrong to put your hands on a woman period!! I guess you have no females in your life!!!

    Ok…..so us the proof in this case? Hey, I have no proof that youre a child molester, but I think everyone should treat you as if you are. You should be suspended from your job, face constant speculation from everyone you come into contact with even though the police dont think youre a child molester and you’ve never been arrested and charged as such………See how this works? Fun isnt it?

  34. suncawy says:
    August 11, 2017 at 10:53 am
    So, basically a NFL player can get suspended with just an accusation, but no actual criminal act. This is a he said vs she said type of case, yet the District attorney didn’t seek any criminal charges. So, the NFL sides with the alleged victim even though there may be no corroborating evidence. Guaranteed, that you will see more and more players being accused of this just because someone will want to get back at them for breaking up with them or something.

    Duhhh… Were you asleep for the entire DeflateGate fiasco?

  36. patsnewf says:
    August 11, 2017 at 10:53 am
    eazeback says:

    August 11, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Really!!!!!domestic violence is domestic violence, there is no degree. Its wrong to put your hands on a woman period!! I guess you have no females in your life!!!

    Ok…..so us the proof in this case? Hey, I have no proof that youre a rapist, but I think everyone should treat you as if you are. You should be suspended from your job, face constant speculation from everyone you come into contact with even though the police dont think youre a rapist and you’ve never been arrested and charged as such………See how this works? Fun isnt it?

  37. Always amusing how the NFL just lets these things drag out forever just hoping the problem will magically disappear when all that does is make everything worse.

  38. How about teach these players how to treat women.League is full of bully women beaters
    A league full of alpha males, only interested in themselves, doesn’t know how to treat people?

    Surely you jest?!

  39. So clintonite44 feels despite science proving there was no tampering & despite Wells saying he didn’t need Tom’s phone, Tom deserved a 4 game suspension because he ” destroyed his phone” ? A phone per the CBA the NFL wasn’t even entitled to? Sure, that makes perfect sense, NOT!

