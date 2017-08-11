So who got the best of the Bills, Rams and Eagles trades?

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 11, 2017, 1:40 PM EDT
The two biggest trades so far this preseason happened simultaneously today, as the Bills announced a trade with the Rams and a related trade with the Eagles. So who got the best end of the deal?

To recap, here’s what each team ends up with after the two trades:

Bills get: The Rams’ second-round draft pick, the Eagles’ third-round draft pick, cornerback E.J. Gaines and receiver Jordan Matthews.

Rams get: The Bills’ sixth-round draft pick and receiver Sammy Watkins.

Eagles get: cornerback Ronald Darby.

For the Bills, this move was about acquiring draft picks for the future: The new regime has already decided to move on from Watkins, the prize pick of the old regime. So they decided to move on from Watkins a year early and get a second-round draft pick. They also picked up a third-round draft pick for Darby.

For the Rams, this was all about Watkins: They want to give young quarterback Jared Goff another weapon, and now they’ve done so.

And for the Eagles, this was about making the defense better right away: Darby should help immediately.

Watkins is heading into the final year of his rookie contract and is cheap for the Rams, at a salary of just $690,000 this year. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent next year unless the Rams slap the franchise tag on him. Watkins has 153 catches for 2,459 and 17 touchdowns in three seasons.

Matthews is also heading into the final year of his rookie contract and is a little more expensive, with a salary of $1.1 million. Matthews has 225 catches for 2,673 and 19 touchdowns in three seasons.

Gaines is heading into the final year of his rookie contract as well, with a salary of $1.8 million. He has started 25 games for the Rams but missed the entire 2015 season.

Darby has two more years left on his rookie contract, with salaries of $800,000 this year and $1 million next year. Darby has started 29 games in two years with the Bills.

So which team did the best? Tell us what you think.

20 responses to “So who got the best of the Bills, Rams and Eagles trades?

  3. On paper, maybe the bills. Production-wise, if darby can play decent like he has, the eagles will benefit the most. They need solid cb play n i feel they can replace matthews production with some young wr talent. Eagles werent gonna pay matthew anyway so he was likely gone next yr n now they got something in return.

  5. Certainly wasn’t the Bills. I get Watkins not being in their plans because he’s been injury prone, but get more than a bag of athletic supporters for him, and the Darby trade is just stupid. He’s not great, but he’s a solid CB in a league with a shortage of those.

  9. I’d say Bills. They immediately replaced the holes they traded off with players which may or may not be better, but starter-material, along with a second and third-round pick for a sixth. What this trade says most is that the Rams think highly of their corners and the Eagles think highly of their receiving corps… which begs the question as to why they didn’t just trade Matthews for Gaines and some picks.

  10. All three teams got what they needed however my Birds addressed the biggest hole on the D which was the CB play. Well done Howie you turned a Player that wasn’t going to be resigned into an above average CB!! I love the deal. Fly Eagles Fly!!

  18. I think these deals worked for all three teams. I loved Matthews but he wasn’t re-signing with the Eagles for big money. And Mack Hollins looked like a Matthews clone last night. Darby is a big upgrade at corner for the Eagles… their main weakness.

    Like most, I love Watkins’ talent but he has to stay healthy. He’s a clear upgrade for the Rams but I have no faith in Goff.

    And the Bills get some quality talent, though Matthews is a step down in talent from Watkins. He’s more durable but not nearly as dynamic.

  19. It was a double edged sword for Buffalo and Watkins. Watch him get hurt, lost the production this season and then lose him for nothing at the end, or, he lights it up and then are “obligated” to tag him at $10+ mil or pay for the contract year he had, or, lose him for nothing. This was the best scenario, honestly. Not like the Rams are going to light the world on fire with their passing game, and if Watkins misses his usual 3-4 game average, it’s a great deal for the Bills. Darby, well, I didn’t hear anything about him in camp. I just don’t think he was fitting into McD’s system, which is neither team or players fault. So instead of trying to fit the square peg, they moved him for a future asset and a guy who will come in right away and provide 1st string production. I’d say the Darby trade favors the Bills simply because of the pick, and the Watkins trade will take the bulk of the season to determine a “winner”.

