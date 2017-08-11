St. Patrick’s Day parade mentioned in Elliott disciplinary letter

Posted by Mike Florio on August 11, 2017, 12:50 PM EDT
Although multiple allegations of domestic violence occurring in July 2016 served as the primary basis for the six-game Ezekiel Elliott suspension, the letter advising Elliott of the suspension mentions a separate incident on which there was widespread reporting and discussion.

The letter from NFL special counsel for conduct B. Todd Jones to Elliott refers to the St. Patrick’s Day parade, during which Elliott “pulled down the shirt of a young woman, exposing and touching her breast.”

The letter explains that the behavior falls within the boundaries of the Personal Conduct Policy. However, the letter also explains that Elliott’s behavior “will not be considered separately as a basis for additional discipline.”

“You should understand, however, that your behavior during this event was inappropriate and disturbing, and reflected a lack of respect for women,” Jones writes. “When viewed together with the July incidents, it suggests a pattern of poor judgment and behavior for which effective intervention is necessary for you personal and professional welfare.”

  1. Because the guy settled out of court for money does not make beating a lady ok Cowboy fans. He still committed domestic violence. Obviously the NFL has pretty good evidence that does not need to be public since this is a private corporation. The NFL would not want to suspend one of its moneymaker players if not solid evidence in hand. Applaud Goodell for doing what is right.

