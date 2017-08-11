St. Patrick’s Day parade mentioned in Elliott disciplinary letter

Getty Images

Although multiple allegations of domestic violence occurring in July 2016 served as the primary basis for the six-game Ezekiel Elliott suspension, the letter advising Elliott of the suspension mentions a separate incident on which there was widespread reporting and discussion.

The letter from NFL special counsel for conduct B. Todd Jones to Elliott refers to the St. Patrick’s Day parade, during which Elliott “pulled down the shirt of a young woman, exposing and touching her breast.”

The letter explains that the behavior falls within the boundaries of the Personal Conduct Policy. However, the letter also explains that Elliott’s behavior “will not be considered separately as a basis for additional discipline.”

“You should understand, however, that your behavior during this event was inappropriate and disturbing, and reflected a lack of respect for women,” Jones writes. “When viewed together with the July incidents, it suggests a pattern of poor judgment and behavior for which effective intervention is necessary for you personal and professional welfare.”