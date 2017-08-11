T.J. Watt gets two quick sacks

AP

The Giants didn’t put quarterback Eli Manning in the lineup against the Steelers on Friday night and the first two drives provided some support for that decision.

Steelers first-round pick T.J. Watt sacked Josh Johnson on both possessions. Pressure up the middle forced Johnson to step up and Watt got free from left tackle Ereck Flowers for the first sack. No one on the Giants appeared to account for Watt on the second.

While Manning and Odell Beckham aren’t playing, the Giants are playing their first string offensive linemen and that’s seen as an area of potential concern after the Giants largely stuck with last year’s group despite underwhelming results.

There’s time for them to figure things out, but it’s probably not a bad idea that Manning isn’t standing behind there while they are in the first stages of the process.