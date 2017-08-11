Texans sign receiver Bruce Ellington

Getty Images

Two teams have released receiver Bruce Ellington the past week. He found another team to sign him, though.

The Texans, who have injures at the position, signed Ellington on Friday, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. Ellington, who turns 26 later this month, missed all of last season with a hamstring injury.

The 49ers, who drafted him in the fourth round in 2014, released Ellington last week. The Jets claimed him off waivers but then released him with a failed physical designation.

Ellington caught 19 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns in his first two seasons. He also returned punts and kickoffs for the 49ers when he was healthy, with a 7.7 yards per return average on punts and a 25.6 yards per return average on kickoffs.