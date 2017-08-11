TMZ releases photos of Ezekiel Elliott’s accuser showing bruises

Getty Images

TMZ obtained eight photos showing bruises on Ezekiel Elliott‘s ex girlfriend.

Tiffany Thompson, the woman who accused Elliott of multiple acts of misconduct, took several photos of bruising on her arms, hands, neck and legs that she claims came at the hands of the star running back. The photos were part of the evidence the league collected in its year-long investigation, with medical experts confirming the photos contained images consistent with abuse resulting in injuries.

Elliott told police investigators the woman was injured in a bar fight with someone other than him.

TMZ also a copy of a 911 call made by the accuser, where she claims Elliott attacked her multiple times.