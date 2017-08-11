Tramaine Brock: I never put my hands on the mother of my children

Getty Images

Domestic violence charges against former 49ers cornerback Tramaine Brock were dropped this week and Brock has offered his first comment since that decision by the Santa Clara district attorney’s office.

“I would like to formally apologize to my family and children for the verbal altercation that brought about this situation,” Brock said in a statement provided to PFT. “These past 5 months have been a time to reevaluate and grow as a person. I had hoped to keep family matters private, but at this time I have to get the facts out. I have never put my hands on the mother of my children, as what has been publicly reported. The information in the police report is untrue. I stayed in an unhealthy relationship for the sake of my children, which was not in my best interest. As the case I was involved in has been dismissed, I am eager to move forward and focus on sharing custody of my two children and ensuring a stable environment for them.

Lastly, I look forward to continuing my football career in the near future.

Sincerely,

Tramaine Brock Sr.”

The lawyer for the mother of Brock’s children issued a statement this week saying that her client refused to testify and said that she and Brock had a “verbal altercation” rather than a physical one. The dismissal of charges doesn’t eliminate the possibility of league discipline for Brock.

Brock was released by the 49ers at the time of his arrest and the team said they won’t bring him back. He has reportedly heard interest from other teams since the charges were dismissed.