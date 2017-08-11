Trent Murphy, Su’a Cravens getting MRIs after knee injuries

Getty Images

Two members of the Redskins defense will be going for medical tests on Friday after suffering knee injuries during the team’s loss to the Ravens on Thursday night.

Mike Jones of the Washington Post reports that linebacker Trent Murphy left the stadium on crutches after hurting his left knee during Baltimore’s third offensive possession of the game.

Coach Jay Gruden said that Murphy will have an MRI to determine the severity of the injury. Whatever the result of that test, Murphy will miss the first four games of the year while serving a PED suspension.

Safety Su'a Cravens is the other player headed for an MRI on Friday. Jones reports that Cravens “suffered either a hyperextension or a meniscus-related injury” when he got hurt during the first quarter of the game.