Trent Murphy will miss season with knee injury

Washington linebacker Trent Murphy will miss the season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, according to the NFL Network. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Murphy also tore his medial collateral ligament.

Murphy was injured in the first quarter of the team’s preseason and left the stadium on crutches and with his knee heavily taped, according to Mike Jones of The Washington Post. An MRI on Friday revealed the bad news.

A second-round choice in 2014, Murphy had his best season in 2016 when he made 47 tackles and nine sacks. He already was suspended for the first four games for violating the league’s policy for performance-enhancing drugs. Murphy had attributed the failed test to a tainted supplement.

Murphy’s suspension will cost him $185,315 of his base salary of $787,591.

Preston Smith, Junior Galette and second-rounder Ryan Anderson will compete for Murphy’s snaps.