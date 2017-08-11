Tyron Smith on back: I’m good

Getty Images

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith remained out of practice on Thursday due to the back tightness that has kept him on the sideline for most of the last two weeks and coach Jason Garrett said Smith won’t be back on the field for this weekend’s game against the Rams either.

Garrett said Thursday that he hopes Smith “can get some practice time in sometime next week” as the Cowboys are off on Friday and Sunday with their game in L.A. set for Saturday night. Smith didn’t show much concern about his long-term outlook after watching Thursday’s session.

“I’m good,” Smith said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Smith has had back issues in the past and the Cowboys have little reason to risk further injury at this point in the calendar to a player with no questions to answer about his role in the offense. Should Smith’s absence stretch to the end of the month, there might be more to worry about in Dallas but precaution appears to be the only order of the day right now.