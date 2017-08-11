Vance Joseph “satisfied” with quarterback play

Getty Images

The big quarterback story in Chicago on Thursday night was the play of Bears rookie Mitchell Trubisky, who came out blazing in his first NFL game action and forced coach John Fox to answer questions about a change in plans at the position before the night was out.

No one was asking Broncos coach Vance Joseph if he planned to change his own plan to continue the team’s quarterback competition for at least another week. Trevor Siemian started the game and went 6-0f-7 for 51 yards while also getting sacked and seeing drives bog down because of penalties. Paxton Lynch was 6-of-9 for 42 yards and didn’t lead the team to any points. The only offensive touchdowns came when Kyle Sloter was in the game in the fourth quarter.

It was uninspired stuff for the most part and that extends beyond the quarterbacks, but Joseph didn’t rake anyone over the coals come the end of the game.

“I was satisfied,” Joseph said, via the Denver Post. “Trevor was solid. He made some nice plays in the pass game. Paxton had some nice plays but we had so many penalties. … It hurt his drives. That’s why he played more. But overall it was a solid performance.”

The most recent round of reports from Denver have Lynch trying to make up ground on Siemian and Thursday’s game probably won’t change that assessment. Lynch will be starting next week, though, and the Broncos haven’t made a decision yet.