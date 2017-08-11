What will Jerry Jones do in response to Ezekiel Elliott suspension?

Posted by Mike Florio on August 11, 2017, 3:05 PM EDT
When the NFL suspended Patriots owner Tom Brady in 2015, quarterback Robert Kraft decided that discretion is the better part of valor. With the NFL suspending Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, owner Jerry Jones may decide to go to the mattresses.

Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Jones is “considering all options.”

Elliott can appeal the suspension, and he can sue to block or delay it. For the Cowboys generally, there’s not much that can be done.

Officially. Unofficially, Jones can do plenty. He reportedly accosted verbally NFL investigative chief Lisa Friel last October regarding the situation, and it’s been believed for months that Jones has made it clear to the league office that he won’t be as compliant as Kraft was, if Elliott is suspended.

During an owners-only meeting in March, Jones (as PFT reported) raised concerns about the league’s marijuana policy, the league’s habit of conducting its own investigations, and the procedures for determining Commissioner compensation. Since then, Stephen and/or Jerry Jones publicly have acknowledged concerns as to the first two issues. The Elliott suspension could provide the impetus for Jones to make a more direct attack on the wages to be paid to Roger Goodell after his current contract expires in two years.

Jones could even take it one step farther, trotting out his own candidate(s) to “take the league to the next level” (or something far more folksy and/or mosquito-circumcisey).

However it plays out, Jones has seen one of his necessarily shrinking opportunities for gloryhole scrapped. If he can’t win games this year, look for him to try to win revenge instead.

23 responses to “What will Jerry Jones do in response to Ezekiel Elliott suspension?

  5. Well I’ll take a stab at the thought someone will rewrite that first sentence. Beyond that Jerry should “Trump” Roger, go absolutely nuclear on the league office.

    It is a time like this that I truly miss Al Davis!

  7. I love how people like Mara, Jerry Jones, etc, tell Kraft to take it up the bunghole on framejobs by Goodell, but when Jerry is railroaded by Goodell, somehow now Jerrah will fight back.

    Jerry is one of the owners who created this monster known as Goodell.

    Meanwhile, mysteriously, PacMan Jones is still on an NFL roster and Goodell once tried to pretend the Ray Rice event never occurred.

    So, you tell us, Jerrah.

  10. Robert Kraft made a firm but classy statement in support of Brady, and essentially left the draft choices and $1M penalties alone. He also left Brady to follow whatever Brady thought was best. Brady, as history bore, chose wisely. Do not expect Jones to be Kraft-like. What Jones should do is cut Elliot for damaging the brand. He won’t.

  11. Crack wise all you want. The truth is Jones is far smarter, craftier and resourceful certainly than the combined talents of those who write and post on this blog. If something can be done, he will find a way to do it. If not, then likely Elliott did it. I aint buying it. I cannot believe the league really decided this based upon her being more believable then him. That is insanity. Do you realize how many 20-23 year old players have hooked up with crazy women? I am not saying that is what happened here–like all of you–I DONT KNOW. But, I have worked in live events and broadcasting a long, long time and seen many of these guys up close. Yes, they are sometimes with some real nutjobs, and any of these women can ruin them simply by crying wolf. It’s ridiculous. It really is.

  12. Jerry it’s different when the shoe is on the other foot isn’t it..when Brady was suspended for absolutely nothing you and all your league cronies laughed .well he who laughs last laughs best..

  14. buteveryone keeps telling us its all the o-line’s success that makes zeke good. anyone can run behind that line. if thats the case, this team should be fine for 6 games

  20. I honestly really hope that Jerry uses all of his resources possible to do something about this. The league is being ruined by all of these he said, she said investigations and the NFL playing private detectives. It has to stop.

    I hope Elliott sues the NFL too and follows through with it.

    With all of that being said, I’m not saying he’s innocent of these allegations. But goodness, the NFL thinking they are the law needs to stop.

  21. If Jones truly verbally accosted a league employee, Goodell should suspend him as well. That can’t be tolerated.

    Jones consistently draft/signs players of questionable character in a desperate effort to prove he can win without Jimmy Johnson. Now he wants to change the rules to make it acceptable. Hall of Famer indeed.

