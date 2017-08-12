Broncos holding their breath on Derek Wolfe

AP

Only two days after losing Billy Winn for the year with a torn ACL, the Broncos are now sweating out another potentially serious injury along the defensive line.

Via multiple reports, Broncos defensive lineman Derek Wolfe was carted off the field during practice on Saturday.

It’s being described as a right ankle injury by coach Vance Joseph, and efforts to diagnose the problem undoubtedly are occurring.

Wolfe has vowed to be a more vocal presence in 2017.

“I can sit here and make all the excuses I want, but at the end of the day, we just didn’t get it done,” Wolfe said in May. “It doesn’t matter what happens — look at the Super Bowl season. We got put in a lot of bad situations, we just made it happen. There’s no excuse for that. It’s just poor focus, bad football, guys were banged up, whatever. It doesn’t matter. You just have to get it done. And that’s what we’re going to do this year, get that [stuff] done.”

If Wolfe’s injury is serious, it will be a little harder to get that [stuff] done.