Carson Palmer shakes off the rust in preseason debut

In the Hall of Fame Game, the Cardinals sidelined their starters. Tonight against the Raiders, coach Bruce Arians decided to get his first-string offense on the field.

The results were largely positive, as quarterback Carson Palmer led the offense on a long drive that took nearly seven minutes off the clock and ended with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Brittan Golden.

Cardinals running back David Johnson picked up 16 yards on three carries, while Chris Johnson couldn’t get anything going, gaining just two yards on three carries on the opening drive.

One possession of a preseason game isn’t much to go on, but it was a positive first possession for Palmer and the Cardinals.