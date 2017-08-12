Concussion continues to sideline Jay Ajayi

Getty Images

Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi remains sidelined by a concussion he suffered nearly two weeks ago.

Ajayi suffered the concussion on July 31, and he remains in the concussion protocol.

The Dolphins did have Ajayi in pads at practice this week, indicating that he’s making some progress, but until he’s fully cleared he won’t do anything more than watch at practice.

There’s been no word on when the Dolphins will get Ajayi back on the field, or whether he’ll play in the preseason at all. The Dolphins probably would like to get Ajayi some live action with new quarterback Jay Cutler so the two can get a feel for playing together, but with Ajayi’s concussion the Dolphins would be wise to take it slow.