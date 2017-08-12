Gareon Conley has shin injury, but not shin splints

AP

A strange discrepancy emerged this week regarding the status of Raider cornerback Gareon Conley. It’s finally been resolved.

Raiders G.M. Reggie McKenzie said that Conley has been absent from practice due to shin splints. Conley tweeted that he doesn’t have shin splints.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Conley has a shin injury, but not shin splints. The injury will keep Conley from playing in the preseason opener against the Cardinals. It’s unclear when he’ll be ready to go.