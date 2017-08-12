Jaguars activate Jalen Ramsey off PUP

Getty Images

The Jaguars removed Jalen Ramsey from the physically unable to perform list, the club announced Saturday morning. The second-year defensive back will return to practice after core muscle surgery June 15.

Ramsey was injured during Organized Team Activities and did not participate in drills during the team’s mandatory minicamp. After undergoing surgery, he was expected to miss six weeks.

It’s the second consecutive year Ramsey had surgery before training camp. He underwent surgery on his right knee in May 2016 after being injured in an on-field workout.

Ramsey made 65 tackles, 14 pass breakups and two interceptions last season in becoming a defensive rookie of the year candidate. The Jaguars signed A.J. Bouye from the Texans in the offseason to pair with Ramsey in what they hope will become one of the best cornerback duos in the league.