Jared Goff plays briefly, Rams score a flukey touchdown

AP

Given how poorly the Rams’ offense played last season with Jared Goff running the show, they’ll take any touchdown, no matter how flukey.

And a flukey touchdown was what the Rams got during Goff’s brief appearance with the first-string offense tonight against the Cowboys.

Goff came out for the opening possession and the Rams went three-and-out, but the Cowboys muffed the punt and the Rams recovered, so Goff and the offense went right back on the field. From there, Goff hit receiver Robert Woods deep in Cowboys territory, Woods fumbled into the end zone, and Rams receiver Cooper Kupp jumped on the loose ball in the end zone for a touchdown.

That was the entirety of Goff’s night. His final stat line was 3-for-4 for 29 yards, and the Rams took an early 7-0 lead before Goff took the rest of the night off and was replaced by backup quarterback Sean Mannion.