Jerry Jones supported Roger Goodell after Tom Brady suspension

Posted by Charean Williams on August 12, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT
Jerry Jones might be “furious” over Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension, but he sang a different tune almost exactly two years ago when the league upheld Tom Brady‘s four-game suspension.

While Patriots owner Robert Kraft criticized Goodell’s decision in Deflategate, Jones threw his support behind Commissioner Roger Goodell.

“He’s got obviously a very tough job,” Jones said at the Cowboys’ training camp kickoff press conference in Oxnard, Calif., two years ago. “Now I see some people doing that, that’s that old violin, that’s not feeling too sorry for him because that’s why you pay the big bucks is to deal with the big problems. But he’s doing an outstanding job. I can tell you firsthand that in his spot you have to with people that you are counting on to help build and to help excel as far as the National Football League, I’m talking about the owners, you have to know that you’re going to make some decisions that are very unpopular with that particular group. This is the case.

“I can speak to that because on a personal basis as well as for my franchise and our Dallas Cowboys franchise, we’ve had that happen to us. I’m sitting there living with the result of the commissioner’s decision still today that I didn’t agree with when it happened. And so some of the very people sometimes that have the biggest complaints, they’re the ones who give you a phone call and say, ‘Hey let’s be a team player now and let’s all get in here and realize that this happens to everybody and let’s go on and compete. We’ve got a great league and a great game.'”

Jones was referring to the league’s 2012 decision to strip the Cowboys of $10 million in salary-cap space for how they restructured receiver Miles Austin’s contract during an uncapped year. The Redskins were penalized $36 million in cap space. Both teams lost appeals and chose not to sue.

“He has to make hard calls,” Jones said of Goodell in July 2016, “and more often than not, you’re going to have a season or you’re going to have a period of time where those go against you as an owner in the NFL.”

Does Jones still feel the same way today? He has yet to speak publicly since the league announced Elliott’s suspension Friday, but the Cowboys play the Rams in an exhibition game Saturday night.

Brady fought Goodell’s ruling in federal court until the U.S. Court of Appeals reinstated the suspension in April 2016, and Brady opted to end his court battle, serving the four games to start the 2016 season. Elliott will appeal Goodell’s decision.

20 responses to "Jerry Jones supported Roger Goodell after Tom Brady suspension

  3. I posted this yesterday in the comments section.

    Jerry Jones wasn’t the only owner to go after Tom Brady with a vengeance. It was a majority of the owners in a fit of jealousy and the Ginger Hammer was empowered. The entire thing was a joke and now the shoe is on the other foot. What kind of idiots suspend one of CBS’ great meal tickets for 25% of the regular season? Adam Silver would never do that in the NBA. These owners, including the Jones boys and the Maras need to grow up.

  4. Don’t miss the fact that the Cowboys and the Redskins actually committed the violation. They went over the cap. That is not in question, it is a fact. A determination to if those footballs were intentionally deflated was never proven, in fact just the opposite. That point needs to be reiterated again and again. The truth cannot be silenced.

  5. It’s all good til it happens to your organization. JJ needs to jerk a knot EE’s rear end rather than worry about the league office. The more he enables Elliot the more likely he is to continue down this bad path.

  6. part of me feels
    for the victims (cowboys team and fans/there was no evidence elliott assaulted the girl), but for big mouth jerrah to not lead a charge
    to have goodell after the ray rice fiasco, and then knowing brady was framed?

    to say what he said antagonizing the nfl paying customer so arrogantly, is not only insulting to people’s intelligence, it shows the disconnect
    he has with reality

    roger goodell is an empty suit, very clearly a cheater and the worst
    commissioner in the history of the world

    it was bad enough he framed the pats back in 2007 for something that
    is not even true, but what he did to the saints to deflect from the concussion issues, and to frame the pats again by lying about something brady never did, on the heels of trrying to protect bisciotti and the ravens, the colts, the jets, the broncos, etc,etc, is beyond obvious at this point and is a form of consumer fraud

  7. kurdishpats1 says:
    August 12, 2017 at 6:16 pm
    I must say, it feels great from the outside looking in. 🙂

    Karma.

    i get it, but from a principled point of view, that means you approve
    of goodell cheating like this. our team was framed twice, with distractions and draft picks stolen to appease cheating owners
    asking goodell to cheat on their behalf

  8. The entire episode has a somewhat fraudulent feeling. The bruises are there, but are they authentic? Is he that dumb? Is she that dumb? I think this will go to court and under cross examination, of both parties, perhaps some truth of what happened will actually surface.

  11. another example of the league favoring the giants. and despite all that favoritism, the giants only have 4 super bowls.

  12. What goes around comes around eventually, the only difference is the pats have a great franchise that can deal with anything thrown at them. The cowboys and their fans have…….jerrah

  14. I’m going to go out on a limb and say that Robert Kraft will not comment on this.

    He will keep it classy, something Jones lacks.

    All Jones had to say two years ago was that it’s a league matter and end it. Instead he throws in his two cents and look what happens. We now have an article to see all his quotes.

    It’s like a pic on Instagram you’d wish never existed when you go for that job interview.

    As far as the Giants go, I’m looking forward to the buffoon with the look like someone in front of him just broke wind to come out and say something eventually..

    Go Pats!!!

  15. Of course, Jones supported Goodell with Tom Brady’s suspension. He would support Goodell in suspending everyone from other teams. Just don’t mess with Jerruh’s Boys!!!!

    What a complete loser Jones is. If he didn’t have all his millions, he’d be sitting on a rocking chair on the front porch of some cabin telling Jethro Granny wants him.

    Let’s not forget that in the 1960’s Jones borrowed a million dollars from Jimmy Hoffa’s Teamsters Union (which was illegal) to open up Shakey’s Pizza franchises and when that failed, his father gave him a job with his insurance company. Then in 1967, he tried to buy the San Diego Chargers, again using Jimmy Hoffa’s Teamsters Union money (illegal again) but that one failed.
    Hoffa got nailed for lending money from the Teamsters pension fund to guys like Jones, and that’s what sent him to prison.
    Finally, Jones got involved with oil and gas exploration and finally made his millions.

    The bottom line is, Jones is — and always has been — morally challenged. I wouldn’t buy a used car from him and no one else should either.

  18. patriotsdefense says:
    August 12, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    “Don’t miss the fact that the Cowboys and the Redskins actually committed the violation. They went over the cap. That is not in question, it is a fact.”

    You do realize what uncapped means, right?

  19. “Don’t miss the fact that the Cowboys and the Redskins actually committed the violation. They went over the cap. That is not in question, it is a fact. ”

    Except it was an uncapped year. The league wanted to force teams to stay within the bounds of the cap even though there was none in place at the time.

