Josh McCown strengthens his grip on the Jets’ quarterback job

AP

Josh McCown started the preseason opener for the Jets, and the way he played in his only series will improve his chances of starting at quarterback when the regular season begins.

McCown drove the Jets down the field with a 53-yard completion to Robby Anderson, a 15-yard completion to Jalin Marshall and a four-yard touchdown pass to Charone Peake. His only incomplete pass was dropped. It was an impressive opening drive to give the Jets a 7-0 lead over the Titans, and it had to be exactly what the Jets’ coaches were hoping to see from McCown.

After that impressive opening series, McCown left the game and was replaced by Christian Hackenberg, who delivered some accurate passes but generally tried to play it safe and throw short. Hackenberg led the Jets on five first-half possessions, and the Jets didn’t score on any of them.

The Titans’ offense couldn’t get much of anything going, although Marcus Mariota only played one series and DeMarco Murray didn’t play at all. The Titans’ offense tonight didn’t look like what the Titans’ offense will be in the regular season.

As for the Jets’ offense, it appears to be McCown who will lead them when the season starts.