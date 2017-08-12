Mike Hull is the Mike in Miami, for now

Getty Images

With rookie Kaewon McMillan lost for the year with a torn ACL, the Dolphins need a new starting middle linebacker. Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald explains what the team will do next.

For now, Mike Hull becomes the guy, and the team has no plan to move Kiko Alonso or Lawrence Timmons inside. However, all options will be explored, both internally and externally.

From players who are cut to players who may available in trade to whoever else they can find (Brian Urlacher unretires to reunite with Jay Cutler?), the Dolphin will be looking.

The first step was to add Junior Sylvestre, who takes the roster spot created by placing quarterback Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve. The next steps are to be determined.

The Urlacher thing is a joke. He’s been out for four years now.

But they should probably call him just in case.