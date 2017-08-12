NFL investigation regarding most recent Ezekiel Elliott incident is closed

AP

With the NFL suspending Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott six games for conduct occurring in July 2016 and in light of ominous boilerplate in the suspension letter vowing further suspension or “potential banishment” from the league in the event of additional violations of the Personal Conduct Policy, a more recent incident from July 2017 could be problematic for Elliott.

The good news (if there is any) for Elliott is that the league has closed the investigation arising from reports that Elliott had allegedly broken the nose of a DJ at a Dallas nightclub on the evening of July 16. League spokesman Brian McCarthy, in communicating the status of the investigation to PFT, added that “as with any matter, we would review new evidence if presented.”

Local authorities closed the investigation not long after the incident happened, because the alleged victim could not be located. The NFL possibly, if not probably, encountered the same difficulty, making it impossible to come to any conclusions about what did or didn’t happen.

Still, it’s amazing that no video evidence has emerged, either from surveillance cameras or from the numerous cell phone devices in the vicinity of whatever happened. If any of that ever comes to light, Elliott could find himself in a new predicament.