NFLPA president: We’re ready to help Colin Kaepernick

Posted by Mike Florio on August 12, 2017, 6:16 PM EDT
AP

The fact that the NFL Players Association hasn’t weighed in regarding the Colin Kaepernick situation has caused some to conclude that the NFLPA has chosen not to do so. The truth seems to be that Kaepernick has asked the union to do nothing, for now.

That’s the message that screams from between the lines of comments from NFLPA president Eric Winston to Dom Cosentino of Deadspin.com.

“We’ve been in contact with Colin’s representatives, and we’ve let them know that we’re there and ready to help with whatever they’d like — whether it’s just some guidance on P.R. or whatever,” Winston said. “I know they’ve chosen to lay low, and I respect that. Every player has to make a decision on how they want the union’s help, and I completely understand that, and that’s fine. The union’s always stood ready to help him in any way that we need to. We will continue to monitor that situation, we’ll continue to do anything that we can to make sure that he has another opportunity to play. At the end of the day, that’s really it. We’re not going to force ourselves on a player. He’s calling the shots, he wants what he wants, and I respect that, and that’s what we’ll do.”

Even if the NFLPA won’t be doing anything for now, it’s clear that Winston believes something fishy is happening with Kaepernick.

“You definitely get that feeling [that he’s being blackballed] — obviously, that’s very hard to prove and it’s very hard to show. But, at the same time, for Christ’s sakes, you have an owner out there publicly saying, ‘I’m polling fans to decide whether I should have this guy on my team or not.’ It’s obvious that owners are scared of it, are worried about it.

“That’s fine. I guess that’s their business or whatever. But it kind of seems a little ridiculous to me. To act like Colin isn’t one of the top — let’s just call it 64 quarterbacks in the world right now is even more disingenuous. The fact that he’s not on a team right now, I think, kind of speaks to that. It’s kind of pretty silly.”

For the union’s perspective, the overriding question is whether the CBA is being violated. Apart from whether collusion is occurring (which as Winston acknowledges would be very hard to prove), any hesitation to employ him due to conduct that does not violate NFL rules would seem to be a violation of the disciplinary rules contained in the CBA. The comments from Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti confirm that at least one team has resisted signing Kaepernick for reasons that, per the CBA, should not be a consideration.

But what would filing a grievance do for Kaepernick? Like the upcoming rally at league headquarters, such gestures will serve only to make hardened hearts and hard heads more of the same.

20 responses to “NFLPA president: We’re ready to help Colin Kaepernick

  2. There are over 100 QBs in camps now. They’re all better than Kaepernick?

    The “if he were a better QB” people are knowingly sticking their heads in the sand.

  5. Colin Kaepernick is out of the league for the exact same reason Ray Rice got pushed out of the league…

    Distraction > Talent = NO Job

    Colin Kaepernick would have to be the second coming of Tom Brady to justify a team putting up with the media circus distraction he would bring. Kaepernick’s limited talent no way justifies the drama he’d bring to a team.

  8. Solution – the members of the NFLPA can all chip in money from their own pockets and pay Kaepernick a couple million dollars per year to represent their values and to be their public “face”.

    Problem solved.

  10. “But, at the same time, for Christ’s sakes, you have an owner out there publicly saying, ‘I’m polling fans to decide whether I should have this guy on my team or not.’ It’s obvious that owners are scared of it, are worried about it.”

    You do realize that is the exact opposite of blackballing right?
    It’s about backlash not blackballing, plain and simple. Just as Kaepernick was within his rights to protest, every business owner has not just a right but an obligation to act in accordance with the best interest of their bottom line in mind. This isn’t about quarterbacks, protests or black lives, it’s about greenbacks. Business is business.

  11. Blackballed? The reason he wasn’t signed by the Dolphins is that the Cubano Miami fans would have stormed the gates had the Fins signed a dude who proudly wore a Fidel Castro shirt last year. Guy has no sense of propriety. With his limited talent, he’s got a long wait coming — rightfully so. The union can posture all they want, but this dude is not a starting NFL QB. Besides, he voided his own contract in S.F. They didn’t cut him. I’ll bet he regrets that even more than pulling his antics in pregame stuff last year.

  12. Wait a minute. Kaepernick is not a player so why should the NFLPA help him??
    It says volumes about Wilson that he can’t comment on this without talking the Lord’s name in vain.
    And, no it’s not silly that Kaepernick isn’t on a team. No one wants a back up QB who doesn’t apply himself to learning his position and and cares more about causing trouble than he does playing football.
    I wish cops, service veterans, and their families of all colors from all over the country would ban together and show up to protest the rally which is being planned for Kaepernick. Let the country see the people Kaepernick offended.
    And finally, instead of worrying about Kaepernick, Wilson would be better served to address all the NFL players who’ve been arrested or suspended in the last 5 years. That would keep him busy for the next 5 years or so.

  17. NFLPA doesn’t care if he can still play. Just another player to them.
    IF he were a good QB, he’d have a job.
    Nuff said.

  18. What about the hundreds of players that get cut from teams every summer, are they going to help them? You cannot force a team to sign and play a bad QB!

  19. oruacat2 says:
    August 12, 2017 at 6:29 pm
    Solution – the members of the NFLPA can all chip in money from their own pockets and pay Kaepernick a couple million dollars per year to represent their values and to be their public “face”.

    Problem solved.
    ——————————

    Were that to happen it would just be one more example of how NFL players get ripped off by bad representation. Surely they can do better than having an uniformed hypocritical ignorant clown to represent their values, although having one seems to make the owners happy so maybe you are on to something.

Leave a Reply