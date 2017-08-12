No structural damage noticed in Su’a Cravens knee, yet

Getty Images

Washington got bad news regarding the knee injury suffered by linebacker Trent Murphy. The news is much better when it comes to safety Su'a Cravens.

“No structural damage,” coach Jay Gruden told reporters on Saturday. “No, not right now, not that we can see. We’ll wait until the swelling goes down, maybe take another look at it.”

Gruden described the situation as “some swelling” in his knee, with a desire to take it “day by day.” They’ll see if he can practice within the new couple of days.

It had been reported that Cravens, a second-round pick in 2016, would miss 2-3 weeks. Gruden’s comments suggest a shorter time frame.