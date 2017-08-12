Panthers sign OL Brian Folkerts, waive OT Tyrus Thompson

Getty Images

The Panthers signed offensive lineman Brian Folkerts, the team announced Saturday. They waived offensive tackle Tyrus Thompson to make room.

Folkerts, primarily a center, played in 26 games for the Panthers from 2013-14. He played two games for the Rams in 2015. The former undrafted free agent did not play in 2016.

Thompson, a sixth-round pick of the Vikings in 2015, spent the last five games of the 2016 season on Carolina’s practice squad. He also briefly spent time with Detroit and new Orleans.

Thompson has yet to appear in a regular-season game.