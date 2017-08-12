Rams and Aaron Donald have had no movement toward a new contract

Getty Images

As Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald continues his training camp holdout, he’s no closer to a new contract.

Rams General Manager Les Snead said there hasn’t been any movement from either side toward meeting somewhere in the middle on a long-term extension for Donald.

“Not any movement,” Snead said, via ESPN. “There is hope. There’s hope that he’ll be a Ram a long time.”

Donald is arguably the best defensive player in the league, so it’s easy to see why he thinks he deserves to be among the highest-paid players in the league. But the Rams have Donald under contract for $1.8 million this year and $6.9 million next year, so it’s easy to see why they’re in no hurry to give him a huge pay raise. It shouldn’t come as a surprise if there’s no movement between the two sides any time soon. The biggest question is whether Donald will show up in time for the regular season, or whether he’s willing to miss game checks to demonstrate just how valuable he is to the Rams.