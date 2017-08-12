Roberto Aguayo says he was “unlucky” on missed extra point

AP

Beleaguered Buccaneers kicker Roberto Aguayo missed an extra point on Friday night, then missed a 47-yard field goal later in the game. But he said he felt like he was kicking the ball well.

“Honestly, the [extra point] felt good,’’ Aguayo told the Tampa Bay Times. “When I caught it, I knew I pushed it a little bit and I was like, ‘hopefully it will stay in,’ but it hit the upright. Unlucky. And the last one, I was trying to get a good hit on it. I hit it good and it just started to fade. Not what you want. Not what I wanted. Obviously, not up to the standards that I want. You just have to keep your head up and move onto the next day. You wanted to come out and be perfect. I did some good things. I hit some good kickoffs. I had a field goal in there but at the end of the day, it wasn’t what I wanted. I’ve just got to put it in the past. It’s a new day.’’

Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter sounded after the game like he’s tired of seeing his kicker miss.

“You know, I keep saying it, I can’t say it anymore. If you’re a kicker, you’ve got to make your kicks,” Koetter said.

Tampa Bay’s other kicker, Nick Folk, made his only kick of the night, a 45-yard field goal. A year after the Bucs traded up in the second round of the draft to select Aguayo, he now looks like an extreme long shot to make the roster.