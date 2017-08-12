Saints add Jason Jones

Getty Images

As the Saints continue to try to bolster a defense that has been lacking to say the least in recent years, they’ve added another player who hopefully will assist the cause.

Veteran defensive end Jason Jones has signed with the Saints, according to his agent, Mike McCartney.

The 31-year-old Jones most recently played for the Dolphins, appearing in 14 games (five starts) and racking up 3.5 sacks in 2016. He also has played for the Titans, Seahawks, and Lions, notching 31.5 career sacks.

The Saints have been scrambling to replace Nick Fairley, whose season (and career) may be over due to a heart condition. The decision to add Jones after two weeks of camp and one preseason game suggests that other internal options hadn’t been panning out the way the team had hoped.

For Jones, he’ll have up to three weeks to show that he merits a spot on the 53-man roster.