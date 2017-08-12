Sammy Watkins was “shocked just like everybody else”

Posted by Mike Florio on August 12, 2017, 9:28 PM EDT
It you were surprised by the news that the Bills had traded receiver Sammy Watkins to the Rams, you weren’t alone. Watkins was, too.

“I was shocked just like everybody else,” Watkins told reporters on Saturday. “I have to get to know everybody on the staff and the team, and let everybody earn my trust and I earn their trust and just be a part of the team.”

To do that, Watkins will have to determine how and where he fits.

“I haven’t figured that out,” Watkins said. “I don’t even know the offensive plays right now, so I’m just willing to do anything, wherever they put me, X, Y, Z — I’m just trying to fill in the void and help this team win.”

He agrees that he can provide a vertical threat for the Rams. Before that, he has to get comfortable. And that may take a little while.

When he spoke to reporters, Watkins still hadn’t met coach Sean McVay or quarterback Jared Goff. That lack of familiarity underscores the importance of getting everyone on the same page, quickly. Plug and play rarely works in the NFL, especially when moving across the country and starting from scratch, with less than a month until the regular season starts.

The good news is that Watkins is healthy.

“I’m 100 percent,” he said. “The foot thing is out the door. I probably have to get in a little bit better shape, but other than that, I’m fine.”

The Rams will need him to be better than fine if they hope to get the most out of the trade.

  2. That is just wrong. It just goes to show that they had 0 respect for him as a player and as a man. I mean just how would you feel if you pulled in to work on your boss told you hey you know what you work for another company and you have to be there like tomorrow. I don’t care that you live here have family and friends here and have a life here your gone, later. I mean they didn’t even give him time to say goodbye. Sad sad sad.

  3. You’re a young millionaire, and you just moved from Buffalo to Los Angeles. I’d be shocked too. This is a dream for Watkins. If he stays healthy, he’s an easy top five WR. This should sell lots of season tickets. Now the Rams have a good young QB to build around, and a potential HOF WR.

  4. Injury waiting to happen….potential means NOTHING if you aren’t on the field……buffalo was smart to make this move

