Saturday one-liners

The Bills are shedding their Doug Whaley draft picks (and they actually still have a Marv Levy draft pick).

The Dolphins won’t be unhappy to see WR Sammy Watkins gone from Buffalo.

Patriots rookie DL Deatrich Wise could miss a week with a concussion after taking a knee to the head.

Quarterback isn’t the only position where the Jets are having a position battle.

Ravens K Justin Tucker nailed a 59-yard field goal in the preseason opener.

Bengals RB Joe Mixon‘s most impressive play in the preseason opener happened when he made the right move to pick up a blitzer.

Browns S Jabrill Peppers misjudged his first possible NFL punt return, choosing to call a fair catch when he had room to move.

Steelers WR Martavis Bryant dressed but didn’t play in Pittsburgh’s preseason opener.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien is looking forward to joint practices with his former team as as “good test for our guys.”

With Colts QB Scott Tolzien as the starter for now and backup eventually, how much work will he get in preseason games?

Jaguars rookie WR Dede Westbrook had only one catch in his preseason debut — but it went for 42 yards and a touchdown.

In Saturday night’s preseason opener, Titans QB Alex Tanney will get his chance to convince the team to keep three quarterbacks on the roster.

Broncos LB Shane Ray says his surgically repaired wrist is “healing fine.”

Lost in Mahomesmania is the reality that Chiefs QB Alex Smith was solid in his only drive on Friday night.

Raiders offensive coordinator Todd Downing will be calling plays for the first time since working with a ninth-grade team in 2002.

While contemplating the Chargers’ weapons, don’t forget about speedy WR Travis Benjamin.

The Cowboys apparently will wait one more week before putting LB Jaylon Smith in a preseason game.

Interception notwithstanding, Giants QB Geno Smith apparently has taken the lead over Josh Johnson for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart.

An argument against the Eagles’ decision to unload WR Jordan Matthews.

Former Washington RB Clinton Portis had high praise for the team’s current players at the position.

If Mike Ditka were still the coach of the Bears, Mitch Trubisky is the guy Ditka would be yelling at on the sidelines.

A fumble on Thursday night taught Packers RB Ty Montgomery that he needs to get two hands on the ball sooner.

The best news about Vikings RB Dalvin Cook is that he can catch, too — and run the ball out of shotgun formation. (Unlike a certain Hall of Famer who now plays elsewhere.)

Falcons coach Dan Quinn hopes pass rusher Takk McKinley will make his preseason debut next week.

Panthers QB Cam Newton threw live routes to receivers on Friday, for the first time in nearly two weeks.

Saints OT Ryan Ramczyk has returned to practice after missing time with an undisclosed injury.

Bucs QB Ryan Griffin suffered a shoulder injury in the preseason opener.

Cardinals LB Haason Reddick is one of the few linebackers who can cover David Johnson.

Does trading for an underachieving receiver mean the Rams will be better?

49ers LB Reuben Foster has never intercepted a pass in a game; that nearly changed on Friday night.

Seahawks CB Richard Sherman will play in 27,000-seat StubHub Center for the first time since 2005, when he played a high school game there.