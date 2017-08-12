With Bishop Sankey out for the year, Vikings add a running back

Getty Images

The Vikings need a running back, with backup Bishop Sankey out for the year with a torn ACL. They’ve added one.

Sankey has been waived with the injured designation, and Bronson Hill has been added to the roster.

Hill, who played college football at Eastern Michigan, spent the 2016 season with the Jaguars. Before that, he entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2015 with the Bills. He spent time on the practice squads of the Bears, Dolphins, and Saints that year. The Jaguars released him on May 1.

Last season, Hill appeared in three games, carrying the ball twice for 11 yards.

Hill faces an uphill climb in Minnesota to make the roster, but he’ll get practice rep and preseason opportunities as he continues to chase his dream of making it in the NFL.