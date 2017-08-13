49ers waive OL Richard Levy

Getty Images

The 49ers waived offensive lineman Richard Levy, with no corresponding move announced.

Levy signed with the 49ers in May as an undrafted free agent out of Connecticut. Levy appeared in 38 games, with 37 starts, along the offensive line in his college career.

He played one snap at guard in Friday’s preseason opener after working at tackle some during previous practices. The 49ers played 14 offensive linemen against the Chiefs.

The 49ers might be readying for Jimmie Ward‘s return.

The 49ers athletic training staff was scheduled to put the defensive back through a series of tests Sunday to determine whether he is ready to return from an injured hamstring. Ward started training camp on the physically unable to perform list.