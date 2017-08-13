Adam Gase: Ryan Tannehill will “absolutely” be ready for 2018

AP

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is headed for surgery on his left knee after partially tearing his ACL last December and re-injuring it in a practice 10 days ago, which leaves Jay Cutler at quarterback in Miami and Tannehill looking toward 2018.

On Saturday, Dolphins coach Adam Gase said that Tannehill will “absolutely” be healthy for the start of that season while recounting his feelings when he heard that Tannehill would have the season-ending surgery.

“It was probably tougher for me because it’s more and more real,” Gase said, via the Miami Herald. “The fact that it’s him — he knows his body, he knows how he feels. It’s unfortunate for him. He’s worked so hard to be available for us. Those guys put in a lot of work during the offseason to get to this point.”

Tannehill was at Saturday’s practice and Gase said he is “doing everything he can” to help Cutler get comfortable in the Dolphins offense. Cutler signed with the Dolphins last Monday and did not play in their preseason opener.

Being “absolutely” ready to return in 2018 doesn’t mean Tannehill will absolutely be returning to the Dolphins, although any decisions about next season are likely to wait until well into this season at the very least.