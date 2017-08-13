Bears claim Roberto Aguayo

Getty Images

The Bears claimed kicker Roberto Aguayo off waivers from the Buccaneers, according to Field Yates of ESPN. The Bears’ claim takes the Buccaneers off the hook for the $428,000 in fully guaranteed salary they owed Aguayo for 2017.

It also means Connor Barth could see Aguayo cost him a job twice in two years. The Bucs cut Barth last year after selecting Aguayo in the second round.

Of course, Aguayo will have to perform better than he did last season or in his first preseason game. He was the worst kicker in the league last season when he made only 22 of 31 field goals and 32 of 34 extra points.

The Bucs cut Aguayo after he missed an extra point and a 47-yard field goal in the preseason opener against the Bengals.

They traded up to get Aguayo last year after he was one of the most reliable kickers in college during his career, making 69 of 78 field goals (88.5 percent) and every extra point at Florida State.