Bears place Rueben Randle on IR

Getty Images

The Bears placed receiver Rueben Randle on injured reserve Sunday to make room for kicker Roberto Aguayo, who they claimed off waivers from the Buccaneers.

The Giants made Randle a second-round choice in 2012. He spent four years with the Giants, catching 188 passes for 2,644 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Randle, 26, signed a one-year contract with the Eagles last year, but they released him at the start of the 2016 season. He sat out last season before signing a future/reserve contract with the Bears in January.

Randle injured his hamstring during the Bears’ preseason loss to the Broncos.