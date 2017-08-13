Broncos rookie Carlos Henderson having thumb surgery

Getty Images

Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe‘s ankle injury turned out to be a sprain, but another member of the team will be heading for surgery after a thumb injury.

According to multiple reports, third-round pick Carlos Henderson will have thumb surgery. Henderson got hurt during Thursday night’s game against the Bears and remained in the game, although it seemed the injury was causing him trouble as he mishandled a pair of kickoffs.

The timetable for Henderson’s return is unclear, although Mike Klis of KUSA reports that he’s expected to miss at least the rest of the preseason.

Henderson was the Conference USA’s offensive and special teams player of the year while at Louisiana Tech last season and returned a pair of kickoffs for touchdowns.