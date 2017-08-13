Browns ready to see DeShone Kizer under bright lights

Getty Images

The Browns are going to find out if the lights are too bright for DeShone Kizer. They expect the rookie quarterback to perform well in the Aug. 21 game on Monday Night Football, but they also know they’ll find out a lot more about Kizer after that game against the Giants.

“He’s a lot better than he was in the spring, but he’s still not there, guys,” quarterbacks coach Davis Lee said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “He knows it. There’s so doggone much and right when he has good practices, then [bad] things happen in a game.

“That’s why this one Monday night is so good for him. That’s what we need. Put him in real lights, a national television game, and see if he can carry these fundamentals that we’re harping on him over and over and over to the game.”

Kizer played in the second half in the preseason opener Thursday night, following Brock Osweiler and Cody Kessler. He completed 11 of 18 passes for 184 yards and a touchdown for a 114.1 passer rating.

The Browns, though, want to see Kizer against better competition. To that end, Kizer likely moves up to starter or No. 2 against the Giants so he plays during the first half.

“Has he got it mastered? Not yet,” Lee said. “We’ve got to know he can do all of it before we put him out there full time. So he’s not ready for that yet.”

Head coach Hue Jackson said something similar two days ago, stressing the Browns will stick to their plan and not succumb to pressure to pressure to play the rookie before he’s ready. But Kizer is showing he is getting closer to being ready to take the reins.