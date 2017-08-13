Bucs sign kicker Zach Hocker

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have replaced kicker Robert Aguayo, who they released a day earlier, with Zach Hocker.

Hocker will compete with veteran Nick Folk for the job.

Hocker originally entered the league as a seventh-round selection of Washington in the 2014 draft. He has spent time with Washington, Cincinnati, Miami, New Orleans and the Rams. He has played in eight career games, going 10-of-14 (71.4 percent) on field-goal attempts and 12-of-13 (92.3 percent) on extra-point attempts.

The Bucs used a 2016 second-round choice on Aguayo, who has $428,000 fully guaranteed in salary for this year. They brought in Folk with $750,000 in guaranteed pay.

Aguayo missed an extra point and a 47-yard field goal in the preseason opener against the Bengals. Last season as a rookie, he made only 22 of 31 field goals and 32 of 34 extra points, which is why the Bucs began looking for a better option at the position.

