Chargers LB Denzel Perryman carted off with ankle injury

Getty Images

The Chargers might be the most unlucky team in the league when it comes to injuries, adding another to the list Sunday.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman was carted off the field with five minutes to play in the first quarter. He was injured on the fifth snap of the game for the Chargers defense.

The Chargers report Perryman has a left ankle injury and officially list him as questionable to return.

Los Angeles was counting on the middle linebacker to take on a bigger role in the defense after starting 11 games last season. Perryman, a second-round pick in 2015, had 71 tackles, two sacks and an interception in 2016.

The Chargers still are without rookie receiver Mike Williams, the seventh overall choice, who last week began running as he rehabs from a herniated disc in his back, and they lost rookie offensive guard Forrest Lamp, a second-round pick, to a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.