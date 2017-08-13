Chiefs give Patrick Mahomes reps as No. 2 quarterback

AP

During the Chiefs’ preseason opener on Friday night, Tyler Bray was the second quarterback in the game with first-round pick Patrick Mahomes taking over for him late in the second quarter.

The order was reversed during Sunday’s practice. Mahomes worked with the second team after going 7-of-9 for 49 yards and a touchdown in his first professional game. Coach Andy Reid said that the move wasn’t made because he was unhappy with how Bray, who was 5-of-8 for 63 yards and an interception, played against the 49ers.

“It gives Patrick an opportunity to step up with that 2nd group and see what he can do there,” Reid said, via Andrew Carter of KCTV5.

The Chiefs play again in Cincinnati on August 19, so they’ll have several days of practice to see if they want to make the change on the depth chart a permanent one.