Chris Ballard: Andrew Luck’s strength levels above last year

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck still hasn’t practiced with the team in training camp and no one around the team has moved to shut down thoughts that he might miss time in the regular season, but General Manager Chris Ballard did share some positive information about Luck’s condition on Sunday.

Ballard appeared on the television broadcast of the Colts’ game against the Lions and gave an update about Luck that suggests things are moving in the right direction.

“He’s doing really well,” Ballard said, via Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star. “His strength levels are probably better than they were at any point last season.”

The Colts haven’t publicly discussed anything about Luck’s current rehab work in terms of throwing the football, but Ballard’s comments provide a hint that the quarterback is doing enough of it to inform the G.M.’s comparison. What that might mean for a return to a full schedule isn’t clear, but the Colts will likely continue to be deliberate with their franchise player as the season draws closer.