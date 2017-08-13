Derek Wolfe “dodged a bullet” with sprained ankle

AP

Broncos defensive lineman Derek Wolfe was carted off the field at practice on Saturday, leading to fears of a serious injury that would keep a key part of the Denver defense off the field for an extended period of time.

Wolfe will be out for a bit, but the diagnosis didn’t fulfill the worst-case scenario. Wolfe tweeted a picture of his swollen right ankle later in the day and said that the injury wasn’t as severe as it could have been.

Wolfe told Josina Anderson of ESPN that he hopes to be 100 percent for Week One with what he called a “really bad sprain.”

The Broncos lost defensive lineman Billy Winn for the season to a torn ACL this week. The defense is also without linebacker Shane Ray, linebacker Shaquil Barrett and defensive tackle Kyle Peko at the moment.