Devonta Freeman needs an IV on a steamy Atlanta day

It’s a damp heat in Georgia, and that made it tough for Falcons running back Devonta Freeman Sunday.

According to Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, Freeman had to leave practice early and get an IV after having heat-related issues. It’s the second time during camp he’s had to leave practice early.

“He had some heat stuff that he dealt with from the first practice and again today,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. “I didn’t get a chance to go in and see him yet, but I’ll find out.”

While the temperature may have been “only” 90, the humidity pushed the heat index over 100, and it’s hard for a lot of people to exert themselves when the air is practically steam.

Freeman just signed a contract extension last week, which for the moment makes him the highest-paid running back in the game, and followed with a good showing in the first preseason game.