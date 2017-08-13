Jaguars sign Andrew Gachkar

Getty Images

The Jaguars added some experience to their linebacking corps on Sunday.

The team announced the signing of Andrew Gachkar to the 90-man roster. Rookie linebacker Justin Horton was waived/injured to create space for Gachkar.

Gachkar spent the last two seasons with the Cowboys and entered the league as a 2011 seventh-round pick by the Chargers. He has missed just one game over that span and has seen most of his action on special teams in both stops.

That would seem to be the likeliest path to playing time in Jacksonville as well. Paul Posluszny, Telvin Smith and Myles Jack are set to be the starters on defense for the Jaguars, who also added Lerentee McCray and Audie Cole to the corps as free agents this offseason.