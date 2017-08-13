Jay Ajayi is cleared to practice, but still in the concussion protocol

AP

Some confusion has emerged regarding the precise status of Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi, who suffered a concussion nearly two weeks ago.

Ajayi has been cleared to return to practice. However, because he has not yet been cleared by an independent neurologist to play in games, Ajayi remains in the concussion protocol.

The third-year tailback will be permitted to participate in contact practices, but he will need an additional level of clearance before suiting up in any of Miami’s upcoming preseason games, starting with a Thursday night game against the Ravens.