Jets sign a safety, reportedly lose one to injury

Getty Images

The Jets brought in a new safety on Sunday after seeing Doug Middleton suffer a pectoral injury during Saturday night’s game against the Titans.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that Middleton has been diagnosed with a torn pectoral muscle and that he’s expected to have surgery after getting a second opinion on the injury. Middleton played four games for the Jets last season and scored a touchdown in the season finale by recovering a fumbled kickoff in the end zone.

The team hasn’t made any announcement regarding Middleton’s status, but they did announce the signing of former Falcons and Saints safety Robenson Therezie. He played in 25 games for the Falcons over the last two seasons, but was waived in December and wound up with New Orleans. He was dropped by the Saints after playing in their preseason opener last week.

The Jets waived fullback Algernon Brown to make room for Therezie. Hopefully someone left some flowers at his locker.