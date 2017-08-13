Jim Schwartz: It’s exciting to have Ronald Darby

AP

Earlier this month, Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said he was looking for cornerbacks “who can survive the slings and arrows of training camp” when discussing a position that many thought was a weak spot for the team heading into the 2017 season.

The team saw their initial group face slings and arrows for a couple of weeks before deciding to trade wide receiver Jordan Matthews and a 2018 third-round pick to the Bills for cornerback Ronald Darby on Friday. Schwartz said Sunday that the team is working to get Darby up to speed with their system before figuring out exactly how he fits, but left little doubt that he thinks the third-year player is a boost to the secondary.

“I definitely agree with that. I think it does elevate the level of competition,” Schwartz said in comments distributed by the team. “I think that obviously it adds talent to the defense. But how it all works out, it’s going to be our job over the next three weeks. Just like today, it’s not a finished product. Obviously, it’s his first day, but he’s got some catching up to do in our scheme. But it’s exciting to have him.”

Darby started 29 games in his first two years and it will be a great surprise if he’s healthy but not making No. 30 when the Eagles travel to Washington in Week One.