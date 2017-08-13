Kenny Golladay stars for Lions in preseason debut

AP

Anyone who has stopped by Lions camp has left talking about Kenny Golladay. The rookie receiver even impressed Chad Johnson, who tweeted Golladay has the “IT” factor.

Golladay made sure the rest of the NFL knows his name with a debut to remember. He caught three passes for 53 yards and two touchdowns in the first half of his preseason debut.

His touchdowns included catches of 23 and 15 yards from quarterback Jake Rudock, with the first-quarter score one for the highlight reels.

It continued a summer of head-turning producing plays by Golladay, who played two seasons at North Dakota and his final two at Northern Illinois. He has excited Lions fans by repeatedly beating the team’s defensive backs, giving them hope they have another play-making receiver.

The Lions are counting on Golladay to step into the spot previously manned by Anquan Boldin.

“He has talent,” Lions receivers coach Robert Prince said, via Shawn Windsor of the Detroit Free Press. “He’s got height, speed, natural hand-eye coordination … the ability to make that 50-50 catch.”

Prince, though, noted that the 6-foot-4 receiver needs to continue to work on his route running.

“He was able to get away with some things just because of his [natural] ability,” Prince said. “But at this level, everyone is a good player.”