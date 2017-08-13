Lions fear Kerry Hyder tore his Achilles

Getty Images

Lions defensive end Kerry Hyder has a “significant Achilles injury,” coach Jim Caldwell said after Sunday’s preseason game against the Colts. Although Caldwell wouldn’t go into detail about the diagnosis until Hyder undergoes further medical tests, the Lions fear Hyder tore his Achilles, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“It’s significant. The doctors, that’s the initial impression [that it’s significant],” Caldwell said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN. “When we have something certain, we’ll release it. But I’ll tell you it’s significant.”

Hyder, who led the Lions with eight sacks last season, was rushing Colts quarterback Scott Tolzien when he fell to the ground. He grabbed the back of his left leg and left in a cart.