Lions’ Kerry Hyder carted off with leg injury

One of the few bright spots on the Lions’ defense last year was Kerry Hyder, who before 2016 had played in just one game in his NFL career but emerged as an important part of the Detroit pass rush last year with eight sacks.

In a piece of bad news for the Lions this preseason, they’ve already lost Hyder to what looked like a bad injury.

Hyder suffered what the team termed a “lower leg injury” in the first quarter at Indianapolis. He will not return to today’s game, and there’s no word on how long he might be out.

If Hyder is out for a significant period of time, it would be a big blow to Detroit’s pass rush. The Lions’ pass defense needs all the help it can get.